Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Sells 8,407 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,407 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. accounts for about 1.5% of Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.27. 5,992,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,324,803. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $60.64. The company has a market capitalization of $278.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.46.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.4171 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is 61.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

