Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Sells 63,656 Shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,062 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,656 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of LCNB worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of LCNB by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of LCNB during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of LCNB by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LCNB during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in LCNB by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 36.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LCNB traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 12,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,642. LCNB Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $158.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.76.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LCNB Corp. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

