Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,298 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 318,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after buying an additional 34,238 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,823,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,170,206. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.17. Kroger Co has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $101,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,610.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $263,328.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $615,796 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Kroger from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.62.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

