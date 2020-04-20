Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Sells 14 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,476.80.

GOOGL stock traded down $12.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,266.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,198.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,313.99. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

