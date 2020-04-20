Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,161 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in WNS were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in WNS by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,310,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,693,000 after purchasing an additional 98,296 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter worth about $6,049,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WNS by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WNS by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in WNS by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WNS shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on WNS from $84.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered WNS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.30.

WNS traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.73. 15,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,617. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average is $61.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. WNS has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $75.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.48.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. WNS had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

