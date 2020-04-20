Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Sells 113 Shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,284,000 after acquiring an additional 251,444 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,256,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,651,000 after acquiring an additional 600,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI stock traded down $9.17 on Monday, hitting $118.31. 414,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,738. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 65.73, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $95.34 and a twelve month high of $173.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $292,791.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $436,384.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SUI shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

