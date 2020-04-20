Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Sony by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sony by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Sony by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Sony by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. boosted its stake in Sony by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNE traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.77. 1,493,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. Sony Corp has a twelve month low of $46.39 and a twelve month high of $73.86.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Sony had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $22.66 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Sony Corp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sony in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

