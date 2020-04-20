Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Icon were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICLR. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Icon during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,144,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Icon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,406,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Icon by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,760,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,270,000 after buying an additional 235,944 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Icon by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,590,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,011,000 after buying an additional 199,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Icon by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 427,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,662,000 after purchasing an additional 126,232 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,731. Icon Plc has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $178.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.40 and a 200-day moving average of $156.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $725.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.13 million. Icon had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Icon Plc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICLR shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Icon from $182.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Icon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.92.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

