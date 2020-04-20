Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 18,003,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,568,000 after acquiring an additional 791,273 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,139,481,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,632,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,273,000 after purchasing an additional 34,339 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,914,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,131,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,313,000 after purchasing an additional 18,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. Cfra dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.14.

Shares of RY stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,246. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $82.74. The firm has a market cap of $88.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.816 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

