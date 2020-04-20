Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 7,927 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) by 22,648.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $8,567,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.69.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $65.54. 6,463,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,807,226. The company has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.42 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $720,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,372.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $1,525,360.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,631. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.