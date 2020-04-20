Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 720 Shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MITSUBISHI CORP/S were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

OTCMKTS:MSBHY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.50. The company had a trading volume of 37,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,387. MITSUBISHI CORP/S has a 52-week low of $38.64 and a 52-week high of $55.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get MITSUBISHI CORP/S alerts:

MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MITSUBISHI CORP/S had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $34.08 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that MITSUBISHI CORP/S will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

MITSUBISHI CORP/S Company Profile

Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSBHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY).

Receive News & Ratings for MITSUBISHI CORP/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MITSUBISHI CORP/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.