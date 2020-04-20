Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 4,120 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 458.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 2.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Edward Jones cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dollar General from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Dollar General from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.32.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $180.01. The company had a trading volume of 174,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $116.15 and a 52-week high of $183.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.70 and a 200 day moving average of $157.51.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

