Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 368 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.21.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,122 shares of company stock worth $12,503,344. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS traded down $4.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.27. 1,920,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,031,030. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.