Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,839 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 16.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,220,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,484,000 after buying an additional 811,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,975,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,820 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,740,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,110,000 after acquiring an additional 253,326 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF stock traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $27.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,806,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.23. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.14.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 10.74%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens cut their price objective on CF Industries from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CF Industries from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CF Industries from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on CF Industries from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

