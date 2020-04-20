Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 211 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CINF. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore purchased 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,725. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $3.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,174. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $65.69 and a 52-week high of $118.19. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 203.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CINF shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.43.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.