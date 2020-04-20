Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STNG. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 193,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after buying an additional 54,777 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $1,487,000. Finally, Virginia National Bank acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $1,835,000. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STNG traded up $3.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.84. 370,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,323. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.35). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on STNG. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DNB Markets cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

