Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $274,000 Investment in US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,150 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of US Concrete as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USCR. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of US Concrete by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Concrete by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in US Concrete by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 64,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of US Concrete by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Concrete during the 4th quarter worth about $7,478,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get US Concrete alerts:

Shares of US Concrete stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.63. 34,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,190. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. US Concrete Inc has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $56.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.55.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.62). US Concrete had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that US Concrete Inc will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on USCR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens cut their price target on US Concrete from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on US Concrete from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. US Concrete has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other US Concrete news, Director Michael D. Lundin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 61,104 shares in the company, valued at $962,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $96,062.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 92,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,413.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 36,100 shares of company stock valued at $871,839 and have sold 750 shares valued at $21,865. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

US Concrete Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for US Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.