Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.07% of E. W. Scripps worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSP. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in E. W. Scripps by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in E. W. Scripps by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in E. W. Scripps by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 593,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after purchasing an additional 35,657 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E. W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth about $1,145,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SSP. Zacks Investment Research raised E. W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on E. W. Scripps from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of SSP stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 13,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,075. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87. E. W. Scripps has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $23.24.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $444.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

About E. W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

