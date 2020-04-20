Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of SDY traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.70. The company had a trading volume of 65,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,023. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.61. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.6687 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

