Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 480.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Cfra lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.41.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.78 on Monday, reaching $62.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,725,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,151,874. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.91. The company has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.