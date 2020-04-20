Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Has $681,000 Stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Maryland Capital Management raised its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 5,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $361,426.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $1,556,961.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,855.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.56.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.70. 336,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,153. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.91.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

