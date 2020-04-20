Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Has $536,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,185,000 after acquiring an additional 529,696 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,340,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,056,000 after buying an additional 686,335 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,299,000 after buying an additional 353,088 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,148,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,344,000 after buying an additional 117,740 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,814,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,839,000 after buying an additional 266,190 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $284.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,551,616. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $269.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $1.5314 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

