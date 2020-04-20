Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.24 Million Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,391 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. SAP comprises approximately 1.8% of Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.70.

NYSE:SAP traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.07. The company had a trading volume of 641,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $147.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.97. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $140.67.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 12.07%. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $1.7119 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

