Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Has $327,000 Holdings in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter worth $557,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 40.5% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 924.4% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 63.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 4.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

NYSE PHG traded up $1.93 on Monday, reaching $43.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,617. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. Koninklijke Philips NV has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.9356 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is currently 36.28%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Sunday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.