Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Has $3 Million Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,133 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. HDFC Bank makes up 1.0% of Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,604,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,559,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,585 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,598,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,664,000 after buying an additional 1,128,804 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,712,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,469,000 after buying an additional 1,043,430 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $40,039,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 272.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,440,000 after buying an additional 646,950 shares during the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.37. The company had a trading volume of 132,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,346. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.89. The company has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.10.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HDB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.