Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.40 Million Position in Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) by 208.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,524 shares during the period. Dassault Systemes accounts for 1.2% of Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dassault Systemes were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASTY. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Dassault Systemes in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dassault Systemes by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dassault Systemes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systemes by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systemes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of Dassault Systemes stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.98. Dassault Systemes SE has a one year low of $113.37 and a one year high of $181.20. The company has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Dassault Systemes had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dassault Systemes SE will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dassault Systemes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

