Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,397 shares during the period. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR accounts for 1.1% of Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIQUY. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 104,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 199,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 39,528 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIQUY traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,232. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.75. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $30.35.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.444 per share. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIQUY shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

