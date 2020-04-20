Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.22. 33,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,252. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.31 and its 200 day moving average is $109.52. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $121.50.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.31.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

