Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,665,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,516,653. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.85. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $122.24 and a one year high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

