Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,197 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Total by 9.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Total by 12.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,039 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Total by 1,154.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,762 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 57,758 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Total by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 104,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 5.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Total currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

Shares of TOT stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.15. The company had a trading volume of 179,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,712. Total SA has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $57.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day moving average is $48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Total SA will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Total news, Director S.A. Total bought 720,585 shares of Total stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $3,422,778.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,721,644 shares of company stock worth $14,386,807 and sold 1,769,213 shares worth $15,225,098.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

