Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 581,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,867,000 after acquiring an additional 52,705 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 906,509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,280,000 after purchasing an additional 166,175 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 49,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $983,917.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,245,788 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Craig Hallum raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.20. The stock had a trading volume of 57,028,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,813,896. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.87. The company has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $59.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

