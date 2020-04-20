Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 13.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

TSEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

NASDAQ:TSEM traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $18.03. 14,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,237. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.37. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.06 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

