Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

BND traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.40. 81,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,456,810. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.70.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

