Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,218 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Nike by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,047,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,351 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nike by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,884,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,112,370,000 after purchasing an additional 775,291 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Nike by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,576,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,675 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,314,457,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nike by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,102,409,000 after purchasing an additional 330,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America raised Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.96. The company had a trading volume of 511,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,985,214. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.18. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $139.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

