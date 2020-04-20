Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 122,932 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Matador Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Matador Resources by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,471,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,290,000 after acquiring an additional 639,279 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,748,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,358,000 after acquiring an additional 141,877 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,411,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,296,000 after acquiring an additional 127,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,966 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,073,000 after acquiring an additional 81,866 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Matador Resources by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,331 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,235,000 after acquiring an additional 57,125 shares during the period.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

MTDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 50,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David M. Posner bought 15,150 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,745.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 461,632 shares of company stock worth $1,023,724 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTDR traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,169,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,895,931. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $12.35. Matador Resources Co has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.67 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 3.09.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $288.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.83 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources Co will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.