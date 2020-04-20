Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Buys 8,835 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 4.8% of Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $14,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,993,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of FLOT traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $49.84. 726,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.44. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

