Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Buys 231 Shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CGI by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in CGI by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 55.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.65. 168,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. CGI Inc has a 52-week low of $46.32 and a 52-week high of $87.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.44.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CGI Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of CGI from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of CGI from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

