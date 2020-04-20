Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 250.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.99. 55,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,411. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $66.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.24 and a 200 day moving average of $53.91.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.61.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

