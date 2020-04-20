Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in AerCap by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,754,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,600,000 after acquiring an additional 468,544 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,748,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,450. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.21. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $64.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average of $51.92.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AER. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of AerCap from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet cut shares of AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.43.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.