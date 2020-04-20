Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,596 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cleveland Research raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.58.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,967,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,084,649. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $374.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.74. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $98.85 and a 52-week high of $132.97.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

