Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,262 NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,262 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 542 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NK Lukoil PAO by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 414,864 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,951,000 after buying an additional 18,217 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in NK Lukoil PAO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,668,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NK Lukoil PAO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised NK Lukoil PAO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. VTB Capital lowered NK Lukoil PAO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of LUKOY traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,288. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.90 and a 200 day moving average of $89.51. The company has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.19. NK Lukoil PAO has a 1 year low of $45.12 and a 1 year high of $108.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NK Lukoil PAO had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter.

About NK Lukoil PAO

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces primarily crude oil. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment processes crude oil into refined products; purchases, sells, and transports crude oil and refined petroleum products; refines and sells chemical products; and produces and distributes steam and electricity, as well as provides related services.

