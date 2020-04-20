Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 4,223 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.6% of Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYG. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $1.01 on Monday, hitting $80.08. 15,291,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,989,598. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $67.52 and a one year high of $88.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.33.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.