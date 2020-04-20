Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 3,637 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.3% of Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,523.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,154,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,409,000 after buying an additional 7,027,477 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,338,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,103 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,179,000. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 651.9% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 693,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,179,000 after purchasing an additional 601,057 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 794,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,628,000 after purchasing an additional 520,549 shares during the period.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.54. The company had a trading volume of 25,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,254. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.41.

