Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) posted its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 202.30%. The business had revenue of $723.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Lennox International updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.50-8.50 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $7.50-8.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LII traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $186.62. The company had a trading volume of 72,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,711. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.80. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $163.40 and a 12 month high of $298.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

LII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lennox International from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $194.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.33.

In other news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 843 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 3,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $623,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

