Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.20.

LEG traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.47. 115,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,991. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average is $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 634.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

