Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) Shares Purchased by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,825,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,185 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,610,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,248,000 after acquiring an additional 225,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,496,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,038,000 after acquiring an additional 357,973 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,208,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,459,000 after acquiring an additional 105,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

KL stock traded up $1.72 on Monday, hitting $36.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,541,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,263. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.14. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.45.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $412.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.47 million. Analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.55.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.