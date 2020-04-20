Kier Group (LON:KIE) Price Target Increased to GBX 120 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Kier Group (LON:KIE) had its target price hoisted by Liberum Capital from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KIE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kier Group from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 110 ($1.45) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of KIE stock opened at GBX 83.95 ($1.10) on Thursday. Kier Group has a 12 month low of GBX 58.40 ($0.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 384 ($5.05). The stock has a market cap of $135.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 91.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 99.21.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

