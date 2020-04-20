Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.44 million. Kforce had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Kforce updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.42-0.42 EPS.

Shares of Kforce stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,782. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $626.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kforce has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $42.64.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KFRC. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Kforce in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Kforce from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kforce in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

