Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 1,825 ($24.01) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 1,860 ($24.47).

KWS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a sell rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Monday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Keywords Studios from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Keywords Studios from GBX 1,881 ($24.74) to GBX 1,793 ($23.59) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keywords Studios presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,527.60 ($20.09).

KWS opened at GBX 1,452.85 ($19.11) on Thursday. Keywords Studios has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,069 ($14.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,880 ($24.73). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,423.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,386.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $965.38 million and a PE ratio of 69.85.

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

