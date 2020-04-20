Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 1,825 ($24.01) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 1,860 ($24.47).

KWS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a sell rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Monday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Keywords Studios from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Keywords Studios from GBX 1,881 ($24.74) to GBX 1,793 ($23.59) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keywords Studios presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,527.60 ($20.09).

KWS opened at GBX 1,452.85 ($19.11) on Thursday. Keywords Studios has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,069 ($14.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,880 ($24.73). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,423.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,386.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $965.38 million and a PE ratio of 69.85.

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

