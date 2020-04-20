Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €77.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($167.44) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €91.58 ($106.49).

Get Airbus alerts:

EPA:AIR opened at €56.80 ($66.05) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €73.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €115.60. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.